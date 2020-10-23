 

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of November 3, 2020.

The Partnership plans to publicly release its third quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Interested parties are invited to listen to a conference call hosted by management discussing the Partnership’s earnings results.  

Webcast Information
Event: Q3 2020 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/th9vvakd  

Conference Call Information
U.S. and Canada: 877-930-8063
International: 253-336-7764
Participant Passcode: 1379351

Replay Information
A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through November 4, 2021 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/th9vvakd.

An audio replay is also available through November 13, 2020.
Dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Participant Passcode: 1379351

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and digital infrastructure industries.

Notice
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that we believe that zero percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business, and we believe that 100 percent is attributable to dividend income from a real estate investment trust subject to withholding under Internal Revenue Code Section 1441. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The distribution consists of the following components:

Common Units  
Effectively Connected Income $0.00
U.S. Dividend Income from REIT $0.20

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. These statements contain words such as “possible,” “if,” “will,” “expect” and “assuming” and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or of which the Partnership becomes aware, after the date hereof, unless required by law.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
  Vice President, Investor Relations
  (213) 788-4528
  ir@landmarkmlp.com 

