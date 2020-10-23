 

Beyond Air Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Call scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced it will report financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on at 4:30 pm Eastern Time the same day.

Conference Call & Webcast
Wednesday, November 11 @ 4:30 pm ET
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Passcode: 13711694
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141855

About Beyond Air, Inc.
Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

CONTACTS:
Steven Lisi, Chief Executive Officer
Beyond Air, Inc.
Slisi@beyondair.net

Maria Yonkoski, Head of Investor Relations
Beyond Air, Inc.
myonkoski@beyondair.net

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2577


