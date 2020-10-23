Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Expected to Witness A CAGR Of More than 5% Over the Forecast Period 2020-2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese medicine is one of the oldest systems of health and wellness that has been used in China for thousands of years. Other medicines mainly focus on treating a disease. But traditional Chinese medicines aim to increase immune power and look at the entire well-being. The most common type of traditional Chinese medicines includes herbal products, acupuncture, and Tai Chi, among others.

According to a latest report published by PMR, the global traditional Chinese medicine market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Study

Non-traditional Chinese medicines is the leading segment by product in the global traditional Chinese medicine market. The Autism Spectrum disorder (ASD) segment has been gaining more traction in recent years, and is expected to expand at a rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in the traditional Chinese medicine market, followed by Europe .

is the leading region in the traditional Chinese medicine market, followed by . East and South Asia , including China , South Korea , Japan , India , and ASEAN countries, is the fastest-growing region in the traditional Chinese medicine market, due improving medical infrastructure.

, including , , , , and ASEAN countries, is the fastest-growing region in the traditional Chinese medicine market, due improving medical infrastructure. Tong Ren Tang , Pfizer, and Novartis AG are amongst the leading players in the global traditional Chinese medicine market. These companies invest most of their revenue in R&D, and focus on strengthening their distribution channels to maintain a leading position in the traditional Chinese medicine market space.

, Pfizer, and Novartis AG are amongst the leading players in the global traditional Chinese medicine market. These companies invest most of their revenue in R&D, and focus on strengthening their distribution channels to maintain a leading position in the traditional Chinese medicine market space. 100+ health systems are partnering with retail chains, providing physician oversights and increased patient traffic to retail clinics, and extending health system networks to new patient populations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a cause for concern, which has deprioritized non-essential medical treatments. This will hurt the growth of the global traditional Chinese medicine market in the short term

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16219