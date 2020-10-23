The RMR Group Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 20th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Friday, November 20, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 27, 2020. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148135.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company, and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate operating companies. As of June 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.0 billion of assets under management, including over 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; and the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 45,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

