 

ACI Worldwide Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced the appointments of two new independent directors, Charles “Charlie” Bobrinskoy and Didier Lamouche. They join the Board as ACI strengthens its focus on delivering continuous profitable growth and significant value creation.

Mr. Bobrinskoy, vice chairman, Head of Investment Group and Portfolio Manager of Ariel Investments, LLC, an investment firm with over $13 billion in assets under management, has more than 30 years of leadership experience with public equity and global financial institutions. Prior to Ariel Investments, Mr. Bobrinskoy held positions of increasing responsibility at Citigroup, Inc. and its predecessor Salomon Brothers, leading to his appointment as managing director, Head of North American Investment Bank Branches.

Mr. Lamouche, former president and CEO of Oberthur Technologies Group SAS (now IDEMIA France), has more than 35 years of global operational and sales management experience in the technology and adjacent industries, including semiconductors, information technology services, telecommunications and cybersecurity. He has previously worked for ST-Microelectronics and Bull SA, and spent the majority of his early career with IBM.

“We are delighted to add two highly accomplished and knowledgeable directors following a thorough search process that included input from an independent search firm,” said David A. Poe, chairman, ACI Worldwide. “Charlie and Didier each bring skills, experiences and insights that will strengthen our position as the payments provider of choice leading digital transformation globally. A recognized thought leader in the financial services space, Charlie offers a sophisticated shareholder mindset as well as a valuable perspective on financial strategies and corporate governance. Didier brings to ACI significant operating experience in international growth markets in various technology and adjacent sectors. He also has a proven record of strategically repositioning and transforming organizations for substantial and accelerated growth. They join a board that possesses deep expertise from companies of varying sizes and industries, including several directors who are current or former CEOs. The Board welcomes them both and looks forward to benefiting from their global perspectives and financial, operating and governance expertise.”

