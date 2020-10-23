OneSpan Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security Solution of the Year

As the pandemic continues to drive the financial services industry to digitize its processes, banks and other financial institutions are choosing technologies that help fight fraud in a way that is scalable for the organization and seamless for its customers. The awards program recognized OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite for its extensive and all-in-one toolkit for app developers, which enables financial services organizations to quickly implement security measures into their apps. OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite uses application shielding, biometric authentication, transaction signing and other technologies to protect apps from social engineering and malware attacks.

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that its Mobile Security Suite has been awarded “Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year” from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

“The pandemic-driven acceleration in digital transaction volumes is providing fraudsters with increasing opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities and put digital banking apps, online payments, ecommerce and more at risk,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “OneSpan is helping financial institutions and their customers ensure the security of their mobile banking experiences, empowering organizations to protect against fraud and focus on revenue-generating activities that improve the user experience and bring new features to market faster.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Mobile Security Suite was also named the winner in the Best Mobile Security Solution category at The 2020 SC Awards Europe. The SC Awards Europe are highly regarded for outstanding achievement in cybersecurity, and are judged by a panel of experts who have deep IT security expertise and knowledge.

To learn more about how OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite is supporting banks to ensure business continuity, enhance digital engagement to meet customers’ changing needs and protect against digital fraud, visit www.onespan.com/products/mobile-security-suite. OneSpan was a winner in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, recognized as the “Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year”.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005076/en/