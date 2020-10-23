 

OneSpan Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security Solution of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that its Mobile Security Suite has been awarded “Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year” from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

As the pandemic continues to drive the financial services industry to digitize its processes, banks and other financial institutions are choosing technologies that help fight fraud in a way that is scalable for the organization and seamless for its customers. The awards program recognized OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite for its extensive and all-in-one toolkit for app developers, which enables financial services organizations to quickly implement security measures into their apps. OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite uses application shielding, biometric authentication, transaction signing and other technologies to protect apps from social engineering and malware attacks.

“The pandemic-driven acceleration in digital transaction volumes is providing fraudsters with increasing opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities and put digital banking apps, online payments, ecommerce and more at risk,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “OneSpan is helping financial institutions and their customers ensure the security of their mobile banking experiences, empowering organizations to protect against fraud and focus on revenue-generating activities that improve the user experience and bring new features to market faster.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Mobile Security Suite was also named the winner in the Best Mobile Security Solution category at The 2020 SC Awards Europe. The SC Awards Europe are highly regarded for outstanding achievement in cybersecurity, and are judged by a panel of experts who have deep IT security expertise and knowledge. 

To learn more about how OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite is supporting banks to ensure business continuity, enhance digital engagement to meet customers’ changing needs and protect against digital fraud, visit www.onespan.com/products/mobile-security-suite. OneSpan was a winner in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, recognized as the “Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year”.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

OneSpan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
VXRT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Vaxart, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Focus Home Interactive Benefited From a Good Momentum With Organic Revenue Up 29% for the 1st ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)
12.10.20
OneSpan Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Monday, November 2, 2020
06.10.20
OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results November 3, 2020
23.09.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds OneSpan Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OSPN