PhaseBio Provides Pemziviptadil (PB1046) Program Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that, after a strategic review of the VANGARD clinical trial that included an assessment of the evolving COVID-19 treatment landscape, feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an interim analysis of the VANGARD study data, it has elected to discontinue the trial. Importantly, pemziviptadil was generally well tolerated and there was no adverse safety signal reported in the VANGARD trial.

In response to the medical community’s rapidly evolving understanding of COVID-19 disease progression and approaches to treatment, PhaseBio recently submitted a revised VANGARD trial protocol and received feedback from the FDA regarding the regulatory and development path in COVID-related ARDS. For pemziviptadil use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and ARDS, the FDA highlighted the likely need for additional clinical trials with sufficient sample size to adequately assess mortality risk. Based on this feedback, PhaseBio determined that it would be unlikely that the 70 patients targeted for enrollment in each of the VANGARD trial’s treatment arms would be sufficient in size to adequately evaluate mortality and that at least one additional clinical trial with a mortality endpoint, which would require significantly more patients, would be required for approval of pemziviptadil for use in patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

PhaseBio also elected to accelerate the timeline for its previously planned interim analysis. Based upon its analysis of the first 25 patients enrolled in the VANGARD trial, PhaseBio did not observe any data trends in the 40 mg or 100 mg pemziviptadil-treated arms of the trial that suggested a reasonable probability of achieving the primary efficacy endpoint; however, data from a larger number of patients would be necessary to draw a definitive conclusion. Pemziviptadil was generally well tolerated, and an independent data safety monitoring board did not identify any safety concerns related to pemziviptadil.