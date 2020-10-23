 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that is has been named one of the top 100 adoption-friendly workplaces in the United States by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, ranking number 39 overall and number two in the pharmaceutical category. The list recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs, comparing financial reimbursement and paid leave offered to employees who adopt, based on a survey of organizations across the country.

“I know personally the profound impact adoption can have on a child’s life,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, providing comprehensive adoption support is a priority – both for our employees through our best-in-class benefits and the communities we serve through our #RAREis Adoption Fund. Every child deserves a permanent and loving home and we are proud to be leading the way.”

Horizon’s adoption assistance benefit provides up to $10,000 reimbursement for expenses related to the adoption of a child and adoptive parents receive up to 10 weeks of paid time off to spend with their new child. Additionally, Horizon oversees the #RAREis Adoption Fund, which helps facilitate global adoptions of children with rare diseases in partnership with Gift of Adoption. The #RAREis Adoption Fund supports Gift of Adoption’s mission to provide financial assistance to complete the final steps of adoption of at-risk children. More than 35% of the financial grants provided by Gift of Adoption support finalizing adoptions of children with medical needs and close to half of these adoptions are for children with rare diseases. Horizon’s three-year commitment will support the adoption of more than 30 children living with rare diseases.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

