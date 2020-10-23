 

Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Monday, November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2020 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the largest U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer, with $69 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020, and its HK Financial Services business, a CPA-focused captive registered investment advisor, with approximately $4.5 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020 and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and 20,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:
Bill Michalek
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Blucora, Inc.
972-870-6463


Blucora Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...