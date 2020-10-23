Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Monday, November 9, 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, November 9, 2020.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2020 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.