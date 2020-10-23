HCI Group, Inc. Issues CAT Loss Estimate for Q3 2020

TypTap Insurance Subsidiary Unaffected

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has issued an initial catastrophic loss estimate for the third quarter of 2020. HCI’s homeowners and flood insurance operations, which are primarily in Florida, experienced only one catastrophic event during the quarter. Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, but impacted the Florida panhandle with high winds and rain. HCI’s preliminary estimates for the quarter indicate $17.7 million in catastrophic losses related to Hurricane Sally. The net after tax impact is estimated at approximately $12.5 million. All the catastrophic losses during the quarter were sustained by HCI’s Homeowners Choice insurance operation. TypTap Insurance Company, HCI’s rapidly growing, technology driven insurance subsidiary, was unaffected.



About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading subsidiary corporation, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., embodies HCI’s InsurTech operations. It owns TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven provider of homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida, and Exzeo USA, Inc., a developer of insurance-related information technologies. TypTap Insurance Company utilizes online platforms developed by Exzeo to simplify and speed insurance processes for quoting and binding policies, administering policies, and managing claims. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.