Immutep Announces the Start of an Investigator-Initiated Phase II Study in COVID-19 Patients

Investigator-initiated, placebo controlled and randomized Phase II study evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in up to 110 COVID-19 patients



Immutep supplies efti to University Hospital Pilsen, Czech Republic

Study tests whether the early administration of efti prevents COVID-19 disease progression in adult patients

Initial interim results are expected to be reported from early 2021

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement (“Agreement”) with the University Hospital Pilsen, Czech Republic to enable an investigator-initiated randomized Phase II clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The necessary approvals from the Czech Republic’s State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL- competent authority) and ethics committee have now been obtained, enabling the recruitment of patients to commence immediately. Initial interim results are expected to be reported from early 2021.

The study, called “Eftilagimod Alpha Treatment by immune modulation in COVID-19 disease” or EAT COVID (EudraCT n° 2020-002009-25), aims to boost a patient’s immune response to prevent the patient from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms that require intensive care and can lead to respiratory failure and death. As an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, efti could help to control the viral load in hospitalized patients by boosting CD8 effector T cells.

Under the Agreement, Immutep will provide efti at no cost to the University Hospital Pilsen which will fund the study. The trial will be led by Principal Investigator, Professor Martin Matejovic who is the Head of Medical Department at University Hospital Pilsen, Professor of Medicine at University Hospital Pilsen and Charles University Medical School. The trial will also be conducted in collaboration with Dr. Dalibor Sedlacek, Associate Professor of Medicine and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, along with Dr. Marek Nalos, Associate Professor of Medicine and Head Medical ICU at Department of Intensive Care Medicine of the Nepean Hospital, Sydney.