VERB Video Communications and Integrated Sales Tools Gain Traction in Remote Work Environment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company’s Software-as-a-Service sales enablement platform is continuing to gain traction with corporate clients as remote work, online selling and at-home business activities becomes the global norm.

With stay-at-home communications prevalent into the foreseeable future, we believe that there is growing demand for advanced tools that can facilitate conversations as well as real-time interaction. These tools include the ability to share videos and links, such as ‘click to buy’ and ‘click for more info.’ We believe that VERB’s sales enablement solutions bridge the gap between effective in-person selling and remote work and communications interaction by providing powerful interactive video-based features to its three sales solutions: verbCRM, its customer relationship management (CRM) tool for sales lead generation and content management with clickable in-video ecommerce capabilities, which has been completely integrated into CRM giant Salesforce’s platform; verbLIVE, its livestream ecommerce and webinar product, which we believe combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and Webex with clickable in-video shopping capabilities; and verbLEARN, a learning management system for education and training with clickable in-video technology.

“Our customers have told us that they have experienced significant gains in their own customers’ engagement since deploying our SaaS selling platform,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “In addition to the easy-to-use tools, VERB’s platform enables sales people to remotely pursue sales efforts with customers and prospects in a friction-free, video-based setting that provides a variety of sales-driving features and valuable real-time viewer engagement data and interaction analytics. Additionally, we are continuing to attract top talent to our team that we believe will strongly support our hypergrowth initiatives going forward.”