The RealReal Opens Midwest Flagship Store

Expands Retail Presence with its Largest Store Yet on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced it has opened a Midwest flagship store on Chicago’s iconic Magnificent Mile. Building on the success of its local Luxury Consignment Office, The RealReal is expanding its Chicago presence with a 12,000 square foot store that is creating 50 additional local jobs. The new flagship features shopping on both the main and mezzanine levels, as well as a Luxury Consignment Office and the company’s fourth CaféCafé.



“What sets our stores apart is how far beyond the transaction they go. Stores are a way for us to deeply engage with our community, which is why experts and services are at the heart of our store experience,” said Rati Levesque, COO of The RealReal. “Opening our largest store yet gives us even more opportunity to create a rich experience for buyers and consignors. We hope this new flagship store will drive even more Chicagoans to support resale and help us make fashion more sustainable.”