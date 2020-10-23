 

Ceylon Graphite Announces Closing of the First Tranche of Its Private Placement

23.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 19, 2020, it has closed its first tranche of the private placement. An aggregate of 30,163,566 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.0875 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,639,312 (the “Offering”). The second closing for the balance of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about October 28th, 2020, or such other date as the Company may determine.

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Primary Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Finders”) acted as finders for the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.15 at any time up until October 22, 2023.

“We are very pleased to have attracted the interest of a new strategic and highly sophisticated investor group,” said Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The challenge for small cap mining companies is the initial capital to see it through discovery to production. We are producing and have booked our first sales, making Ceylon Graphite a unique story in the graphite mining and energy storage space globally. Most junior companies raise money on the hopes of reaching production someday. We are already there and this new investment simply increases our market advantage.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to accelerate the commercial production initiated earlier this year at its K1 site, finish development and attain mining licensing approval for its M1 site, advance development of additional sites and for general corporate purposes. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and ‎one day.

Ceylon Graphite paid the Finders a cash commission $184,751.84 (the “Cash Commission”). The Cash Commission was satisfied through the issuance of 2,111,450 Units. In addition, the Company issued to the Finders 2,111,450 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the Finders to purchase one unit of Ceylon Graphite (each a ‎‎“Compensation Unit”) at the price of $0.0875 per Compensation Unit at any time until October 22, 2023.

