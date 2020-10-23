Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020

Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020 proposed by the Board of the Company:

Draft decision:

Taking into consideration that Emil Per Nilsson, a member and the Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 21 October 2020, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board:

To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement this decision, sign all the related documents and/or notices required for the implementation of this decision. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned.





Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020 in Vilnius, Lithuania, to elect Mr. Douglas Gordon Lubbe to the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB for the current term of the Board.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe upon election would be regarded as non-executive member of the Company’s Board.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe (born in 1972) is Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB, a Swedish operations of Telia Company AB. Having Bachelor’s degrees in commerce and accounting from South African universities, he has started his career in telecommunication industry in 1997 at Vodacom, a part of Vodafone Group, in South Africa. Till 2014 he was occupying various managerial positions in Finance unit in South Africa as well as positions of CFO and Interim CEO of Vodacom operations in Mozambique. In 2014, he has joined Telia Company Group and till July 2017 was CFO and COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Region Eurasia based in Istanbul. In 2017, he was appointed to the position of Vice-President–Head of Corporate Control at Telia Company Group in Stockholm, and from 2019 – Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB. For one year from September 2019 till September 2020 he was Interim CFO of Telia Company Group. From 2002 Douglas Lubbe is certified member of South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and in 2005 he obtained MBA degree from University of Southern Queensland, Australia. Currently he is not involved in activities of other entities and has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.





The documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, are available at the headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, or at the Company’s internet website www.telia.lt.



If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.





ENCL. Curriculum Vitae of Douglas Lubbe



