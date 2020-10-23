 

Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

﻿

Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020 proposed by the Board of the Company:

1. Election of the Company’s Board member.

Draft decision:
Taking into consideration that Emil Per Nilsson, a member and the Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 21 October 2020, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board:
1) ________________ (proposed by [...]).

To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement this decision, sign all the related documents and/or notices required for the implementation of this decision. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned.

Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020 in Vilnius, Lithuania, to elect Mr. Douglas Gordon Lubbe to the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB for the current term of the Board.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe upon election would be regarded as non-executive member of the Company’s Board.

Douglas Gordon Lubbe (born in 1972) is Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB, a Swedish operations of Telia Company AB. Having Bachelor’s degrees in commerce and accounting from South African universities, he has started his career in telecommunication industry in 1997 at Vodacom, a part of Vodafone Group, in South Africa. Till 2014 he was occupying various managerial positions in Finance unit in South Africa as well as positions of CFO and Interim CEO of Vodacom operations in Mozambique. In 2014, he has joined Telia Company Group and till July 2017 was CFO and COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Region Eurasia based in Istanbul. In 2017, he was appointed to the position of Vice-President–Head of Corporate Control at Telia Company Group in Stockholm, and from 2019 – Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB. For one year from September 2019 till September 2020 he was Interim CFO of Telia Company Group. From 2002 Douglas Lubbe is certified member of South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and in 2005 he obtained MBA degree from University of Southern Queensland, Australia. Currently he is not involved in activities of other entities and has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

The documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, are available at the headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, or at the Company’s internet website www.telia.lt.


If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.


ENCL. Curriculum Vitae of Douglas Lubbe


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt



Attachment


Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 23 November 2020
21.10.20
Telia Lietuva results for the nine months of 2020
07.10.20
Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Emil Nilsson, resigns from the Board