HMS Networks presents its third quarter report and new financial targets

Third quarter

Net sales for the third quarter reached SEK 345 m (377), corresponding to a decrease of 8%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 10 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 336 m (372), corresponding to a decrease of 10%

Operating profit reached SEK 77 m (56) equal to a 22.3% (14.9) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 61 m (46) and earnings per share was SEK 1.33 (0.98)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 116 m (90)

First nine months

Net sales for the first nine months reached SEK 1,061 m (1,172), corresponding to a 9% decrease. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 9 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 1,039 m (1,134), corresponding to a decrease of 8%

Operating profit was SEK 213 m (188), equal to a 20.0% (16.0) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 163 m (138) and the earnings per share was SEK 3.58 (2.96)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 286 m (193)

Subsequent events

Acquisition of 70% of the shares in Procentec B.V.

Acquisition of the remaining 25.1% of the shares in WEBfactory GmbH

The Board of Directors have decided on new financial targets for the Group

Comment from the CEO

The third quarter was characterized by continued market uncertainty due to the corona pandemic. During the quarter, our sales saw weak development, but as costs remained low, we can show a record in both result and cash flow for the quarter.



Continued challenging market in Europe, hesitant in the USA and better in Asia

Compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019, sales decreased organically by 6% and order intake by 7%. The development from the second quarter continues with weak demand in Central Europe, mainly in our large markets such as Germany, France and Italy. On the other hand, Asia has continued to develop well, especially when it comes to order intake, where Japan has a stable growth rate and China is showing impressive growth of more than 50%. The U.S. continues to show a slow growth and combined with a weaker dollar and the upcoming presidential election, it is difficult to assess the outlook in the near future.