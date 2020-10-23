 

First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.7 million or $0.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income after provision for loan losses partially offset by an increase in noninterest income.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Interest income decreased $980,000 when comparing the periods due to a decrease in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 4.35% for the third quarter of 2019 to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2020 partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $766.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 to $871.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was due to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowering interest rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Bank originating $45.9 million in loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) which carry a fixed rate of 1.00%. Interest expense decreased $132,000 when comparing the periods due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.35% for the third quarter of 2019 to 0.24% for the third quarter of 2020. This was partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $567.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 to $625.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread decreased from 4.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to 3.16% for the same period in 2020.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, the provision for loan losses increased from $225,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to $400,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase in provision for loan losses primarily reflects changes to qualitative factors within the Bank’s allowance for loan losses calculation related to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $60,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $95,000 for the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income increased $783,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included $980,000 in gains on the sale of loans compared to $353,000 during the same period in 2019. Included in gains on the sale of loans during the third quarter of 2020 was a $214,000 gain on the sale of the Bank’s $1.5 million credit card portfolio. ATM and debit card fees also increased $196,000 when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by a $96,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense increased $53,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Compensation and benefits expense increased $134,000 when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by data processing expense which decreased $90,000 when comparing the two periods.

Income tax expense decreased $124,000 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in nontaxable income and a decrease in taxable interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 13.1% compared to 15.5% for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $7.3 million or $2.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.9 million or $2.37 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Interest income decreased $1.8 million when comparing the two periods, due to a decrease in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 4.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.68% for the same period in 2020 partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $758.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $822.3 million for the same period in 2020. Interest expense decreased $207,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 0.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 0.28% for the same period in 2020, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $566.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $601.7 million for the same period in 2020. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread decreased from 3.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, the provision for loan losses increased from $975,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to changes to qualitative factors within the Bank’s allowance for loan losses calculation related to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $233,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $301,000 for the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in gains on loans sold and ATM and debit card fees of $1.3 million and $461,000, respectively, partially offset by a $245,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts when comparing the two periods. In addition, the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $126,000 unrealized loss on equity securities compared to a $108,000 unrealized gain on equity securities during the same period in 2019.

Noninterest expenses increased $67,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Compensation and benefit expense increased $758,000 when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by decreases in net loss on foreclosed real estate, data processing expense and advertising expense of $292,000, $246,000 and $127,000, respectively.

Income tax expense decreased $340,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to an increase in nontaxable income and a decrease in taxable interest income. This resulted in an effective tax rate of 14.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 16.3% for the same period in 2019.

Total assets increased $120.7 million to $948.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $827.5 million at December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents and net loans receivable increased $82.9 million and $25.6 million, respectively, from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020. The loan growth was primarily due to the previously mentioned $45.9 million in PPP loans originated. Deposits increased $111.2 million from December 31, 2019 to $833.4 million at September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts increased $48.9 million, $37.5 million and $27.5 million, respectively, from December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, troubled debt restructurings on accrual status, and foreclosed real estate) increased from $3.1 million at December 31, 2019 to $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. The Bank has assisted customers experiencing a COVID-19 related hardship by approving payment extensions and waiving or refunding certain banking fees. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had approved such extensions on loans totaling $68.1 million, primarily related to commercial real estate lending relationships. Of that total, $58.1 million had resumed normal payments.

At September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”), member SIPC. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor guarantees of future performance; rather, they are statements based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic), general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; competition; the ability of the Company to execute its business plan; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release, the Company’s reports, or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464

           
FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
           
  Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
OPERATING DATA 2020
 		  2019
   2020
 		  2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
           
Total interest income $ 22,288     $ 24,097     $ 7,240     $ 8,220  
Total interest expense   1,243       1,450       371       503  
Net interest income   21,045       22,647       6,869       7,717  
Provision for loan losses   1,576       975       400       225  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   19,469       21,672       6,469       7,492  
           
Total non-interest income   6,392       5,106       2,616       1,833  
Total non-interest expense   17,366       17,299       5,923       5,870  
Income before income taxes   8,495       9,479       3,162       3,455  
Income tax expense   1,207       1,547       413       537  
Net income   7,288       7,932       2,749       2,918  
Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest   10       10       3       3  
Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 7,278     $ 7,922     $ 2,746     $ 2,915  
           
Net income per share attributable to          
First Capital, Inc. common shareholders:          
Basic $ 2.18     $ 2.38     $ 0.82     $ 0.87  
           
Diluted $ 2.17     $ 2.37     $ 0.82     $ 0.87  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic   3,338,705       3,331,854       3,343,038       3,335,816  
           
Diluted   3,348,802       3,343,176       3,348,332       3,344,322  
           
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA          
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.72     $ 0.71     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
Return on average assets (annualized) (1)   1.10 %     1.30 %     1.17 %     1.42 %
Return on average equity (annualized) (1)   9.34 %     11.61 %     10.24 %     12.19 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)   3.48 %     4.04 %     3.23 %     4.09 %
Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis)   3.40 %     3.96 %     3.16 %     4.00 %
Net overhead expense as a percentage          
of average assets (annualized) (1)   2.62 %     2.84 %     2.53 %     2.85 %
           
  September 30, December 31,    
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2020
   2019
      
                     
Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,211     $ 51,360        
Interest-bearing time deposits   6,843       6,490        
Investment securities   264,034       254,562        
Gross loans   498,532       471,555        
Allowance for loan losses   6,404       5,061        
Earning assets   887,345       766,148        
Total assets   948,166       827,496        
Deposits   833,399       722,177        
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest   107,982       98,836        
Non-performing assets:          
Nonaccrual loans   2,173       1,765        
Accruing loans past due 90 days   0       13        
Foreclosed real estate   57       170        
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual status   1,561       1,166        
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only):          
Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2)   9.53 %     10.01 %      
           
           
           
   
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information  
relating to the calculation of this item.          
(2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such,
the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.          
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):  
           
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company's ongoing operations. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
           
           
           
  Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                               
Return on average assets before annualization   0.82 %     0.98 %     0.29 %     0.36 %
Annualization factor   1.33       1.33       4.00       4.00  
Annualized return on average assets   1.10 %     1.30 %     1.17 %     1.42 %
           
           
Return on average equity before annualization   7.01 %     8.71 %     2.56 %     3.05 %
Annualization factor   1.33       1.33       4.00       4.00  
Annualized return on average equity   9.34 %     11.61 %     10.24 %     12.19 %
           
           
Net overhead expense as a % of average assets before          
annualization   1.96 %     2.13 %     0.63 %     0.71 %
Annualization factor   1.33       1.33       4.00       4.00  
Annualized net overhead expense as a % of average assets   2.62 %     2.84 %     2.53 %     2.85 %
           

 


