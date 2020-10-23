Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data from its Phase 2b Study in Cystic Fibrosis at NACFC 2020

As previously reported, lenabasum did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint in the study

Lenabasum was well tolerated with no new safety findings

Exploratory post-hoc analyses revealed unexpectedly low pulmonary exacerbation (PEx) rates in subjects from five eastern European countries (21% of total subjects) who received placebo; PEx rates in these subjects were 85% lower than in subjects from other countries

Post-hoc analyses in subjects with similar FEV1% predicted at baseline and similar treatment with CFTR-modulators suggested evidence of clinical benefit of lenabasum

Company to continue discussions and data analyses with CF experts

Norwood, MA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the presentation of the preliminary data from its 28 week Phase 2b study of lenabasum in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) held online, Oct 7-23, 2020. The data are being presented in poster number 817 titled: “CB2 Agonist, Lenabasum, for the Treatment of Pulmonary Exacerbations in Cystic Fibrosis.” These data can be found at the following link: NACFC Poster #817

James Chmiel, M.D., MPH, Principal Investigator of CF-002 and Division Chief for Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy and Sleep Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine said, “This was the first interventional study in CF to select for patients who have high rates of pulmonary exacerbations and one of the largest CF studies to date. The negative impact of recurrent pulmonary exacerbations on the health and quality of life of people with CF cannot be overstated, nor can the need to find non-immunosuppressive treatments to control the lung inflammation that causes these events.” Dr. Chmiel commented further, “While I am disappointed that the study did not achieve its primary endpoint, I am encouraged by findings of potential reduction in exacerbation rates in subjects with similar lung function and treatment with CFTR-modulators. I look forward to further analyses of the data, because they may confirm the initial clinical rationale to continue development of lenabasum for treatment of pulmonary exacerbations in people with CF.”