REC Silicon - Invitation to third quarter 2020 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. (CET), the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation will be in English.

To join the videoconference, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201029_4

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

REC Silicon will host a conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. (CET). To join the event via audiocast, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2100 2610
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2753
United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9125
United States: +1 646 828 8193

Participant code for all countries: 7507290

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


