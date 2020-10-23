KBL Merger Corp. IV Announces Change of Special Meeting of Shareholders Date to November 5, 2020

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., local time, on November 5, 2020, at the offices of KBL located at 30 Park Place, Suite 64B, New York, NY 10007. Also as a result of this change, the date and time by which stockholders seeking to exercise redemption rights must tender their public shares physically or electronically and submit a request in writing that KBL redeem their public shares for cash to KBL’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 3, 2020.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that previously announced an agreement to acquire 180 Life Sciences Corp. ("180 Life Sciences"), today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) originally scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2020, is being postponed to November 5, 2020.

KBL determined to postpone the Special Meeting so that it better aligns with the anticipated timing of the proposed business combination with 180 Life Sciences Corp. as contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of July 25, 2019, by and among KBL, KBL Merger Sub, Inc., 180 Life Sciences Corp., Katexco Pharmaceuticals Corp., CannBioRex Pharmaceuticals Corp., 180 Therapeutics L.P., and Lawrence Pemble, in his capacity as stockholder representative.

KBL plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of KBL’s common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

