MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has released its 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list every year since 2007. It compiles data from an annual survey of U.S. employers and bases its rankings on an analysis of each company’s adoption-related benefits, including the maximum financial reimbursement and the amount of paid leave given to employees who adopt.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 13th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

“This was actually the second time I was able to use the adoption reimbursement program,” said Jennifer Hall, a MetLife implementation specialist whose family adopted their second child earlier this year. “My husband and I adopted our son 10 years ago, and we just completed the adoption of our daughter on June 6. Being able to recoup some of the adoption expenses is a huge benefit and definitely takes some of the stress out of the process. I feel very lucky to work for a company that offers this to employees.”

MetLife reimburses adoptive parents for eligible adoption-related expenses, and also provides them with the same benefits enjoyed by all working families at MetLife, including:

Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work week, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work, and telecommuting.

Back-up childcare for up to 15 days per child per year when regular care is unavailable, along with up to 10 percent in childcare discounts.

Counseling, concierge services, research and referrals, employee discounts, seminars, and self-assessments.

A wellness program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances, and resilience.

A collection of back-to-school resources for parents and caregivers to use as they work through the start of the new academic year.

“MetLife’s support for adoptive parents reflects our larger commitment to working professionals with families,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer. “In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to help our employees manage their work and life needs.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

