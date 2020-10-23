 

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: November 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
  • Dial-in with passcode: To access the call via telephone in the United States, please dial 800-459-5346. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-203-518-9544. Participants should reference “The Trade Desk Call” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 38371). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 38371). The audio replay will be available via telephone until November 12, 2020.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The Trade Desk Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
VXRT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Vaxart, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Focus Home Interactive Benefited From a Good Momentum With Organic Revenue Up 29% for the 1st ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Teladoc Health, Etsy & The Trade Desk: Korrektur möglich? Ja, aber langfristig viel Potenzial!
07.10.20
The Trade Desk Appoints Jay Grant as Chief Legal Officer
07.10.20
The Trade Desk steigt 38,5 % in 25 Tagen! Aktie jetzt zu teuer?
06.10.20
Vom Milliarden-Markt digitale Werbung profitieren: Pinterest & The Trade Desk

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
133
The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?