IGNITE Announces Chairman of the Board Intends to Acquire $25 Million of IGNITE Shares

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, announces that Dan Bilzerian, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company, intends to subscribe for and purchase from the Company 50,000 Proportionate Voting Shares (the “Share Subscription”) on October 26, 2020, based on a price equal to CA$0.50 per Subordinate Voting Share, which is a 39% premium to the closing price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the CSE on the day prior to this announcement, for an aggregate subscription of CA$5 million.



The Company also intends to enter into a series of purchase agreements with Dan Bilzerian, and a creditor of the Company on October 26, 2020. Pursuant to the agreements, the Company proposes to issue 200,000 proportionate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the “Proportionate Voting Shares”) to settle CA$20 million of convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) currently issued and outstanding (collectively, the “Shares for Debt Transaction”). The proposed transactions will include Mr. Bilzerian purchasing the Debentures from a creditor of the Company on October 26, 2020, immediately prior to the closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction pursuant to which, the Company will purchase the Debentures from Mr. Bilzerian for immediate cancellation in consideration for the issuance by the Company of the aforementioned Proportionate Voting Shares to Mr. Bilzerian. Pursuant to their terms, the Proportionate Voting Shares are convertible to Subordinate Voting Shares in the capital of the Company (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) at a ratio of one (1) Proportionate Voting Share for two hundred (200) Subordinate Voting Shares. For the purposes of the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Company is using a price of CA$0.50 per Subordinate Voting Share, which is a 39% premium to the closing price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on the day prior to this announcement.

“As we announced last week, we project Ignite to have a profitable fourth quarter and I am very much looking forward to seeing what the Company can do in 2021, when it should be operating on all cylinders”, stated Mr. Bilzerian. “The new management team is excited to show what it can do in the fourth quarter this year and next year.”

The Shares for Debt Transaction and the Share Subscription each constitute a “related party transaction” as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). In connection with the Shares for Debt Transaction and the Share Subscription, the Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the securities do not represent more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Shares for Debt Transaction and the Share Subscription were each approved by directors of the Company who are independent in connection with such transactions. A material change report will be filed less than 21 days before the closing date of the transactions contemplated by this news release. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to improve its financial position by reducing its accrued liabilities as soon as possible.