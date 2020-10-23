Montage Gold Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“ Montage ” or the “ Company ”) today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering (the “ Offering ”) of an aggregate of 27,272,728 common shares at a price of $1.10 per share (the “ Offering Price ”) for total gross proceeds of $30,000,001.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MAU”.

Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel GMP are acting as co-lead underwriters for the Offering with respect to a syndicate that includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP.

Montage has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the underwriters, at any time and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the common shares issued pursuant to the Offering from Montage at the Offering Price.

Hugh Stuart, CEO remarked: “Having been involved in this project off and on for the last 12 years it is extremely satisfying that we have now fitted the Morondo Gold Project along with a significant portfolio of other Exploration Permits and Permit Applications in Côte d’Ivoire into a vehicle that has both the will and backing to move it forward aggressively.

On behalf of the Board and Management I would like to thank both existing and new shareholders for the strong show of support demonstrated by the success of the Offering and the fact that it was significantly over-subscribed.

We are looking forward to advancing Morondo and keeping the market informed of our progress along the way.”

