 

ACM Research to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020; Conference Call on November 6, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

  What: ACM Research Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2020) Earnings Call
     
  When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020
     
  Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

During the conference call, the company intends to provide an update and respond as necessary to assertions and conclusions expressed in a report published by J Capital Research Limited, a short seller, on October 8, 2020. A letter of the company to customers, vendors and employees with respect to misinformation contained in the J Capital report can be accessed at https://ir.acmrcsh.com/presentations.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6771328

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 14, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6771328.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206
+86 4006022065 		 
Other International +61 281990299  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
  In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
    Ralph Fong
    +1 (415) 489-2195
    ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
  In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
    Gary Dvorchak, CFA
    +86 (138) 1079-1480
    gary@blueshirtgroup.com

ACM Research Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
ACM Research Highlights Availability of Portfolio of Wafer-Level Packaging Processing Equipment for OSAT Customers
08.10.20
ACM Research Responds to Issuance of Inaccurate Research Report
01.10.20
ACM Research Announces Approval of Proposed Listing of Shares of ACM Research (Shanghai) by the Listing Committee for the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market