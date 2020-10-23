 

BWR Exploration Inc. provides update on Little Stull Lake Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR”) exploration personnel, along with two members of Manto Sipi Cree Nation from God’s River, Manitoba, have recently completed a clean-up and base line site visit to the Little Stull Lake exploration camp, located in NE Manitoba, in anticipation of a proposed exploratory drilling program, that BWR is planning during the winter of 2020/21. Chief and Council of Manto Sipi Cree Nation (“MSCN”), in consultation with BWR as well as the Province of Manitoba, requested that the Little Stull Lake exploration camp undergo a clean-up program, as there was concern from community members on how the camp had been left by previous exploration campaigns.

After 12 years of dormancy since the last drill program on the project, all remaining fuel drums (diesel fuel), have now been checked for leakage and have been re-purposed as furnace and stove oil and are now safely stored in a temporary poly berm. The old berm that was put in place in 2007 had deteriorated over the years; all empty fuel barrels and propane tanks have now been removed from the project and have been disposed of properly. While in the camp (October 12-17) a soil sampling survey to test for contaminants related to improper fuel storage was also completed. Several soil samples were collected in and around the fuel storage area which will be analyzed for petroleum products to determine the extent, if any, of contamination by a laboratory in Winnipeg. The environmental and site visit report will be submitted to MSCN’s Chief and Council once the analyses of the samples become available, along with any remediation recommendations. In addition to the clean-up and soil sampling, one member of the MSCN community visited several of the proposed drill site locations accompanied by BWR’s geologist, and the member now has a better understanding of the environmental disturbance that exploratory drilling poses, and what historical drill sites look like after a decade of natural regrowth, that he can share with his community.

Over the past few years, BWR has shown high respect for the process and the confidential nature of the negotiations and discussions that are being held between the Province and both communities. BWR has been in consultation with the Manitoba Ministry of Agriculture and Resource Development (“ARD”) working alongside the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Relations (“INR”) prior to and since their announcement of November 21, 2019, where Minister Blaine Pedersen and Minister Eileen Clarke signed a new consultation protocol agreement with former Chief Oliver Okemow of the MSCN. The signing was followed by several months of negotiations that eventually lead to the request by the newly elected Chief (Chief John Ross) and Council to have BWR complete an initial base line and environmental site visit.

Seite 1 von 3
BWR Exploration Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...