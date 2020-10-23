BWR Exploration Inc. provides update on Little Stull Lake Gold

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR”) exploration personnel, along with two members of Manto Sipi Cree Nation from God’s River, Manitoba, have recently completed a clean-up and base line site visit to the Little Stull Lake exploration camp, located in NE Manitoba, in anticipation of a proposed exploratory drilling program, that BWR is planning during the winter of 2020/21. Chief and Council of Manto Sipi Cree Nation (“MSCN”), in consultation with BWR as well as the Province of Manitoba, requested that the Little Stull Lake exploration camp undergo a clean-up program, as there was concern from community members on how the camp had been left by previous exploration campaigns.



After 12 years of dormancy since the last drill program on the project, all remaining fuel drums (diesel fuel), have now been checked for leakage and have been re-purposed as furnace and stove oil and are now safely stored in a temporary poly berm. The old berm that was put in place in 2007 had deteriorated over the years; all empty fuel barrels and propane tanks have now been removed from the project and have been disposed of properly. While in the camp (October 12-17) a soil sampling survey to test for contaminants related to improper fuel storage was also completed. Several soil samples were collected in and around the fuel storage area which will be analyzed for petroleum products to determine the extent, if any, of contamination by a laboratory in Winnipeg. The environmental and site visit report will be submitted to MSCN’s Chief and Council once the analyses of the samples become available, along with any remediation recommendations. In addition to the clean-up and soil sampling, one member of the MSCN community visited several of the proposed drill site locations accompanied by BWR’s geologist, and the member now has a better understanding of the environmental disturbance that exploratory drilling poses, and what historical drill sites look like after a decade of natural regrowth, that he can share with his community.

Over the past few years, BWR has shown high respect for the process and the confidential nature of the negotiations and discussions that are being held between the Province and both communities. BWR has been in consultation with the Manitoba Ministry of Agriculture and Resource Development (“ARD”) working alongside the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Relations (“INR”) prior to and since their announcement of November 21, 2019, where Minister Blaine Pedersen and Minister Eileen Clarke signed a new consultation protocol agreement with former Chief Oliver Okemow of the MSCN. The signing was followed by several months of negotiations that eventually lead to the request by the newly elected Chief (Chief John Ross) and Council to have BWR complete an initial base line and environmental site visit.