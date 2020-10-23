 

Trick-or-Treating Is Going to Look Different This Year, So HEINZ Is Giving Families a Spooky Way to Celebrate With Launch of New Tomato Blood Ketchup

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

From ketchup-dipped fries as vampire fangs to hot dog “fingers” dripping in ketchup, for years fans have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing blood to their Halloween celebrations. Now, ahead of what is sure to be a different kind of Halloween celebration, the brand is debuting HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to contribute to the spooky fun.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005050/en/

HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup (Photo: Business Wire)

HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup (Photo: Business Wire)

“Families have had to navigate a lot this year, and Halloween is no exception,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager, HEINZ Ketchup. “With HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, we want to give families a fun way to go big with their spooky celebrations, even if they look a little different in 2020.”

The limited-edition bottles are filled with the delicious, thick & rich HEINZ Ketchup fans know and love* in a spooky Halloween-themed bottle that even vampires would envy.

Can’t wait to sink your fangs into HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup? From now until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CDT, HEINZ is giving away 570 bottles of HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to those who participate in a TikTok Hashtag Challenge launching Friday, Oct. 23. To get in on the spooky fun, fans can head to TikTok and submit a Halloween-themed video featuring a bottle of HEINZ Ketchup and using #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes, and entering their video information on HeinzHalloween.com. See here for complete rules.

Fans can follow along on TikTok to see how HEINZ is helping people celebrate Halloween.

*HEINZ can confirm that only the juiciest, ripest tomatoes were harmed in the making of delicious HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

