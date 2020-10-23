Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Immunomedics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMU) for approximately $21 billion in the aggregate.

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone and to welcome the talented Immunomedics team to the Gilead family. There is a lot of important work ahead of us to deliver on the vast potential that Trodelvy offers for patients with cancer,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “Together we will bring Trodelvy to many more patients around the world with triple-negative breast cancer and continue to explore its potential in many other types of cancer, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments.”