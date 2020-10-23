 

Annual General Meeting is convened on November 16, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 15:12  |  68   |   |   

Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter – the Company) is convened.

The date, time and venue of the Meeting – 16 November, 2020 at 11.00 a.m., hotel “Smėlynė”, Conference Hall (Smėlynės St. 3, Panevėžys, Lithuania).

Accounting day of the Meeting is 9 November, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Rights Accounting day is 30 November, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.

Agenda of the Meeting:

  1. Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report.
  2. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report.
  3. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020.
  4. Approval of the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020.
  5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company‘s Profit.
  6. Election of the Company‘s auditor for the financial year 2020/2021 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services.
  7. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.

The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 23 October, 2020.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts: 16 November, 2020 at 10.15 a.m.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends: 16 November, 2020 at 10.55 a.m.

The Company does not provide possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.

A person attending the Meeting must submit a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.
Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.

Seite 1 von 3
Linas Agro Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Updated AB Linas Agro Group Investors Calendar for Q4 of 2020
05.10.20
Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%
02.10.20
AB Linas Agro Group seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group