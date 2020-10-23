Albireo Announces Presentations at NASPGHAN 2020 Annual Meeting

-Research continues to show potential of odevixibat as first drug therapy for PFIC and in other rare liver diseases-

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced upcoming poster presentations at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) 2020 Annual Meeting, being held virtually November 1-7. The company’s presentations will include studies on lead product candidate odevixibat, a highly potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome.

“Our leading approach to rare cholestatic liver disease research has been underscored this year, therefore, we are very pleased to present new data on odevixibat at NASPGHAN,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Poster presentations will also include a trial design overview of our global, gold standard approach with the BOLD clinical trial evaluating odevixibat, which is the largest Phase 3 trial in biliary atresia, as well as health economics and outcomes research focused on the burden of disease in PFIC.”

The Albireo poster presentations will be included in Poster Session III on Friday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST:

Abstract #649: The BOLD Study: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Odevixibat (A4250) in Infants with Biliary Atresia After Kasai Portoenterostomy





Abstract #638: Drug-drug Interaction Study to Evaluate the Interaction of A4250 (Odevixibat) with Itraconazole, a P-gp Inhibitor in Healthy Adult Subjects





Abstract #157: The PICTURE Burden of Illness Study: Quantifying the Socio-economic Burden of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) in the U.S., UK, France and Germany



The abstracts are available as a supplement to the November issue of the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition and can be viewed at https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Documents/NASPGHAN%202020.pdf.

About Odevixibat

Odevixibat is an investigational product candidate being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. A highly potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), odevixibat acts locally in the small intestine. Odevixibat does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population. Albireo conducted the largest ever global Phase 3 trial in PFIC1 and PFIC2. The PEDFIC 1 trial evaluated odevixibat 40 µg/kg/day or 120 µg/kg/day or placebo in 62 patients, ages 6 months to 15.9 years. Positive results from the trial were announced on September 8, 2020: News Release – Albireo Phase 3 Trial Meets Both Primary Endpoints for Odevixibat in PFIC. Odevixibat is currently being evaluated in the ongoing PEDFIC 2 open-label trial (NCT03659916) and the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia (NCT04336722). A pivotal Phase 3 trial of odevixibat for Alagille syndrome is also anticipated by the end of 2020.