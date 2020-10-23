Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $13.81 Per Share as of September 30, 2020

1. Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Pivotal consisted of 38,090,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 30.7% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





2. IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 23.3% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





3. Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for medium-duty trucks. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 19.8% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





4. Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of restricted and unrestricted common stock and common stock equivalents and represented approximately 8.0% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.



