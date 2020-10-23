 

WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 15:21  |  20   |   |   

CONAKRY, Guinea, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer has recently strengthened its presence in West of African continent by opening franchise in Conarky and shall have a new showroom which will be single point of contact for all requirements in Conarky.

Waaree_Logo

This franchise shall prove to be a torchbearer in solar mission of Guinea. With introduction of High quality WAAREE solar products lot of people will be pulled from darkness to light, lot of children can study, schools will have electricity, farms will have solar pumps for irrigation, factories and commercial complexes shall have clean power supply. WAAREE is committed to do its bit in helping Guinea energy secured.

Talking at this event Thierno Falilou BALDE, Partner of THIERNO AND BROTHERS, said, "We have chosen WAAREE as supplier because we believe into quality of WAAREE equipment, the technical competence of WAAREE team and the support services that the company shall provide us to support execution of our projects. Our commitment is to promote WAAREE brand throughout Guinea and Africa in order to make it the most used on our continent in the coming years."

WAAREE has already supplied near to 3.1 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India.

Sunil Rathi, Director Sales & Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd, says, "It is our vision to make electricity affordable, clean and accessible to all. With this endeavour we are on the journey to improve our reach and touch the remotest corners of the globe. We have opened more than 350 franchises across India, and now have started our global ventures, within no time we already have our international franchisee in SAARC nations, and now in African continent. We are confident that quality products from WAAREE shall be a game changer in Guinea market which is dominated by cheap and low quality solar products. For WAAREE quality, performance and reliability of its products is of utmost importance and we shall deliver the best to Guinea."

WAAREE is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW and is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, & other solar products. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Cloud-based Contact Center Market worth $36.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
ONE Championship Announces Addition of 250 'Superfan' Tickets Now On Sale For ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 30 October
Safe Spacer wearable social distance monitor and all options for wearing, charging and data ...
Swedish Stirling in process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier
Sam Smith and Spotify Team Up with POWSTER To Launch Immersive Augmented Reality Experience for New Single: "Diamonds"
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Challau Lets People Around the World 'Teleport' to Virtually Visit Places by Beaming Into Remotely ...
Financial Report July - September 2020
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease