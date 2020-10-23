 

LTC Announces Guest Speaker on October 30 Earnings Conference Call

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that Mark Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Health Care Association (AHCA), will discuss the industry’s response to COVID-19, particularly as it relates to the CARES act and government reimbursement in seniors housing and skilled nursing, on LTC’s 2020 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

As the nation’s largest association of long term and post-acute care providers, AHCA, along with NCAL (the National Center for Assisted Living) advocates for quality care and services for frail and elderly disabled Americans. Its members provide essential care to approximately one million individuals in more than 14,000 not-for-profit and proprietary member facilities. AHCA has played a significant role in lobbying for much needed COVID-19 aid and relief.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

www.LTCreit.com

USA Toll-Free Number

1-877-510-2862

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-902-4134

Canada Toll-Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through November 13, 2020.

USA Toll-Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll-Free Number

1-855-669-9658

Conference Number

10147578

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of investments of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

