Oregon Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Quarterly return on assets rose to 11.69% compared to 5.31% in the year-ago period and return on average equity reached 83.49% compared to 41.14% in 2019. Earnings per share for the quarter were $4.43 compared to $1.49 for the same quarter a year ago and total assets rose to $384 million from $266 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share that was paid on October 14, 2020.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income of $10,455,732 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3,463,856 during the third quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $6,991,876, or 202%, over the year-ago quarter. The improvement in quarterly net income was the result of a $62 million, or 37%, increase in commercial lending and $199 million, or 66%, increase in residential mortgage lending from the 2019 third quarter.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented “2020 has been a difficult year for companies and people throughout the world. I’m pleased that we have remained a source of strength for our customers and community all while posting improved earnings from 2019.” Mr. Dempster continued by saying, “The low interest rates have led to a significant increase in mortgage lending and profitability. However, I am equally pleased we have experienced good growth in commercial loans and deposits.”

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank operates full-service branches in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates Home Loan Centers in Bend, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford, Tualatin, and West Linn, Oregon, Vancouver, Spokane, Newport and Yakima, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene and Meridian, Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited September 30, June 30, Summary Statements of Condition 2020 2019 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 22,088,990 $ 19,685,751 $ 20,044,152 Investments - - - Loans: Commercial 36,933,533 11,285,739 37,461,985 Commercial real estate 191,328,447 153,588,865 186,977,728 Other 3,576,022 3,304,553 3,315,807 Unearned income (913,132) (144,690) (1,103,248) Loan and lease loss reserve (2,434,858) (1,674,245) (2,385,964) Total net loans 228,490,012 166,360,222 224,266,308 Loans available for sale 113,322,565 66,605,272 90,436,887 Property and other assets 20,442,443 13,562,618 19,050,237 Total assets $ 384,344,010 $ 266,213,863 $ 353,797,584 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 26,843,325 $ 41,873,417 $ 25,508,692 Interest-bearing demand 64,416,006 21,674,511 62,843,120 Savings and Money Market 91,600,189 52,264,726 86,736,079 Certificates of deposit 73,520,599 105,427,046 82,004,946 Total deposits 256,380,119 221,239,700 257,092,837 Borrowings 57,830,155 883,577 37,874,303 Other liabilities 14,934,249 8,703,222 14,030,608 Shareholders' equity 55,199,487 35,387,364 44,799,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 384,344,010 $ 266,213,863 $ 353,797,584 Book value per share $ 23.37 $ 15.25 $ 18.96

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME Unaudited Year-to-Date Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest income $ 9,805,252 $ 9,069,333 $ 3,521,936 $ 3,095,519 Interest expense 1,531,396 1,757,248 374,159 637,709 Net interest income 8,273,856 7,312,085 3,147,777 2,457,810 Less Provision for loan losses 612,321 190,000 46,321 - Net interest income after provision 7,661,535 7,122,085 3,101,456 2,457,810 Noninterest income 64,378,962 33,440,315 29,223,984 13,843,733 Noninterest expense 44,721,330 29,278,828 18,228,864 11,436,687 Net income before income taxes 27,319,167 11,283,572 14,096,576 4,864,856 Provision for income taxes 6,978,376 2,845,547 3,640,844 1,401,000 Net income after income taxes $ 20,340,791 $ 8,438,025 $ 10,455,732 $ 3,463,856 Net income per share, basic $ 8.65 $ 3.65 $ 4.43 $ 1.49

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

