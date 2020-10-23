CLKA to Announce Senior Luxury Market Professionals to Serve as New Board Members

“The Company has shortlisted these individuals from our broad network of professionals that we have amassed over the years in the business and we are very excited to finalize their appointment to our Board. Maison Luxe is a provider of luxury goods/services and is a business that requires consistent expansion so that we may offer our clients the latest array of brands and product. We are confident that we will be able to exponentially grow this business with the experience, market connections, and impeccable reputation that these individuals offer,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of CLKA and Founder of Maison Luxe.

FORT LEE, NJ, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that Management is currently in discussion with two industry professionals in the luxury retail market to join the company’s Board of Directors and is expected to finalize details in the upcoming days.

Management will soon disclose additional information, including professional profiles of these new board members once their appointment is finalized.

For more information please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.