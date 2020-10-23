Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Expands the Edge Performance Platform (EPP) with the Launch of EDGE Render

Seamlessly Expands User’s 3D, VFX or Video Rendering Environment with Powerful GPU and CPU Hardware



ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure service provider launches EDGE Render, a new rendering bridge environment that allows users to connect and process their 3D, VFX or video rendering projects on secure US based servers. EDGE Render gives the user the capability to use next generation hardware such as the AMD Threadripper 3990x to process jobs at one of the fastest rendering rates in the industry.

EDSI’s new service seamlessly connects render farms, studios and universities directly to hardware provided by EDSI for both CPU and GPU rendering jobs. EDGE Render’s bridge environment features the ability to integrate with Render Farm’s current workflow to manage and submit jobs as they do normally, while taking advantage of access to more hardware. Customers looking to render within the EDSI environment can download EDSI’s application to their desktop that integrates into the customer’s render application to seamlessly submit jobs without ever leaving the application they are working in.

Upon creating an account with EDGE Render, the customer has the option to receive free credits to test drive EDGE Render’s next generation hardware, or simply start rendering production jobs right away. EDGE Render clients can purchase additional credits to begin completing as many jobs as they need. For those customers that need their work expedited, they can also purchase priority tiers that move the rendering projects higher in the EDGE Render queue.

“I want to thank everyone who have helped us successfully launch our newest service offering under our Edge Performance Platform. EDSI has launched one of the most advanced and secure environments available for our clients who need and demand the best, EDSI’s next generation technology allows us to disrupt the market with our exclusive Highest Quality, Lowest Price Guarantee,” said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of EDSI. “EDGE Render is just another milestone in expanding our Edge Performance Platform for those who need a more cost-effective way to utilize next generation hardware.”