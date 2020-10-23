 

Digicel Launched Turkcell’s BiP, TV+, Lifebox and Fast Login in 32 Countries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 15:57  |  53   |   |   

In an important step forward towards becoming a Digital Operator, Digicel launched the life and communication platform BiP, TV platform PlayGO (TV+), the personal cloud storage platform Billo (lifebox) and Fast Login in 32 countries, in partnership with Lifecell Ventures, subsidiary of the digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL). Increasing its user base globally, BiP has reached 1 million downloads since its launch in the Caribbean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005323/en/

In an important step forward towards becoming a Digital Operator, Digicel launched the life and communication platform BiP, TV platform PlayGO (TV+), the personal cloud storage platform Billo (lifebox) and Fast Login in 32 countries, in partnership with Lifecell Ventures, subsidiary of the digital operator Turkcell. (Photo: Turkcell)

In an important step forward towards becoming a Digital Operator, Digicel launched the life and communication platform BiP, TV platform PlayGO (TV+), the personal cloud storage platform Billo (lifebox) and Fast Login in 32 countries, in partnership with Lifecell Ventures, subsidiary of the digital operator Turkcell. (Photo: Turkcell)

Turkcell’s digital services BiP, Playgo and Billo now has the opportunity to reach over 13 million Digicel customers. BiP platform launched with the same name in the Caribbean, offers fast and secure messaging, high quality voice and video calls, secret message, ‘Discover’, real-time translation and BiP Web to users. ‘Discover’ section of the platform includes service channels created by Digicel. Digicel launched Turkcell’s cloud storage app lifebox under Billo brand name and TV platform TV+ as PlayGO. Billo offers a personal cloud storage for backing up photos, videos, documents and telephone contacts safely in the cloud. Billo also utilizes customers lives by using smart Technologies such as “Face and Image Recognition” for automatically grouping photos, “PhotoPick” for scoring photos using AI technology to get more Instagram likes, “PhotoEdit” and “automatically created collages” for enriching the memories. PlayGo is a video streaming application with which a subscriber can watch block buster movies, the most popular TV shows and premium live tv channels from anywhere with his/her mobile device. A PlayGo subscriber can browse through the content in his/her preferred language with the multi-language support. PlayGo has many other exciting features. One of them is time shifting. Subscriber can pause & play and rewind up to 24 hours of live streaming of linear TV channels. PlayGo has a social media related feature which is called social TV that enables subscribers to share their favorite content with their friends. PlayGo subscribers can create different profiles for their family members, therefore they can have a unique streaming experience for themselves. As of now PlayGo has more than 70 live TV channels, 3200 video-on-demand titles which are currently available to its subscribers. PlayGO users will log in through Turkcell’s fast and reliable customer authentication service Fast Login to the platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt
Focus Home Interactive Benefited From a Good Momentum With Organic Revenue Up 29% for the 1st ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Turkcell General Assembly Held, Shareholders Approve Historic Resolutions: Turkey’s Turkcell Has Gained Further Strength
01.10.20
Dank Währungseinbruch: Türkische Aktien jetzt 4x billiger

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.06.20
28
Turkcell - Mobilfunk Türkei