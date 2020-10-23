Digicel Launched Turkcell’s BiP, TV+, Lifebox and Fast Login in 32 Countries

In an important step forward towards becoming a Digital Operator, Digicel launched the life and communication platform BiP, TV platform PlayGO (TV+), the personal cloud storage platform Billo (lifebox) and Fast Login in 32 countries, in partnership with Lifecell Ventures, subsidiary of the digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL). Increasing its user base globally, BiP has reached 1 million downloads since its launch in the Caribbean.

Turkcell’s digital services BiP, Playgo and Billo now has the opportunity to reach over 13 million Digicel customers. BiP platform launched with the same name in the Caribbean, offers fast and secure messaging, high quality voice and video calls, secret message, ‘Discover’, real-time translation and BiP Web to users. ‘Discover’ section of the platform includes service channels created by Digicel. Digicel launched Turkcell’s cloud storage app lifebox under Billo brand name and TV platform TV+ as PlayGO. Billo offers a personal cloud storage for backing up photos, videos, documents and telephone contacts safely in the cloud. Billo also utilizes customers lives by using smart Technologies such as “Face and Image Recognition” for automatically grouping photos, “PhotoPick” for scoring photos using AI technology to get more Instagram likes, “PhotoEdit” and “automatically created collages” for enriching the memories. PlayGo is a video streaming application with which a subscriber can watch block buster movies, the most popular TV shows and premium live tv channels from anywhere with his/her mobile device. A PlayGo subscriber can browse through the content in his/her preferred language with the multi-language support. PlayGo has many other exciting features. One of them is time shifting. Subscriber can pause & play and rewind up to 24 hours of live streaming of linear TV channels. PlayGo has a social media related feature which is called social TV that enables subscribers to share their favorite content with their friends. PlayGo subscribers can create different profiles for their family members, therefore they can have a unique streaming experience for themselves. As of now PlayGo has more than 70 live TV channels, 3200 video-on-demand titles which are currently available to its subscribers. PlayGO users will log in through Turkcell’s fast and reliable customer authentication service Fast Login to the platform.