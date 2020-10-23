Passcode: 615-253-385#

Bob Silzer, President and CEO DSG Global and Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors will discuss the significant corporate activity and its plans for the future.

Specific items to be discussed on the call include:

Q3 earnings and 2021 guidance

Plans to maximize shareholder return as it relates specifically to Imperium Motors

Sizeable level of pre-orders across multiple product lines

Sales and Delivery of its Electric Vehicles

Ongoing and New Partnerships for the company

Sales of the PACER single rider golf cart

Recent Golf Course Installations

Additional activities in the golf industry and fleet management

Plans for the battery and charging industry

Imperium Motors Established Dealer Network across North America selling vehicles

DSG Global hopes all shareholders and potential shareholder can attend the call live. However, a recording will be made available following the conclusion of the call.

In order to maximize efficiency on the call and to answer as many questions as possible, the company encourages shareholders to submit questions at least 48 hours in advance of the upcoming call by email the Chesapeake Group at ( info@chesapeakegp.com ).

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

