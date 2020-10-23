New ISG ‘Bots and Beyond’ Podcasts Explore Reality, Hype of Automation Technology

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of “ Bots and Beyond ,” the latest ISG Smartalks podcast series. The new series features conversations with enterprise leaders, automation practitioners and industry consultants that offer in-depth views on the fast-moving automation technology landscape.

The use of chatbots to deliver better customer experiences is covered in the newest episode, “Bots and Beyond” Episode 4: “To Chatbot or Not?” Host Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation, talks with Richard Clarke, managing director of Customer Operations at Paddy Power Betfair, about how the international sports betting and gaming operator uses digital tools to provide contextually rich, personalized and relevant customer interactions.

In “Bots and Beyond” Episode 3: “Distance is Futile – Remote Working for an Automation Center of Excellence,” Butterfield and Gintautas Jonutis, global head of Robotics & Intelligent Automation at Western Union look at how remote work has impacted automation centers of excellence. Before the onset of the pandemic, the global financial services company had put in place a scaled, cross-functional, co-located automation model to keep teams together, but Jonutis notes the model is now serving the remote work environment by providing clear, disciplined roles and routines, shareware, team accountability and a focus on outcomes that has increased KPIs and productivity.

Butterfield talks to Ashwin Gaidhani, principal at DigitalFabric and advisory leader at AISwitch Technologies, about the increased focus on automation for business continuity, in “Bots and Beyond” Episode 2: “When Business Continuity Planners Became Gods.”

“The pandemic has brought the role of automation in business continuity planning to the forefront,” Butterfield said. “Automation was not part of many organizations’ plans, until they saw how technology can be leveraged to negate problems exposed by COVID-related business interruptions. For example, bots can augment human efforts, can be coded to do multiple tasks, and can be dynamically repurposed to ensure they’re never idle.