Mohawk Group Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”), announced today that it plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020, and to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 295-1077 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (470) 495-9485 and provide the conference ID: 3541208. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.mohawkgp.com/. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Mohawk corporate website.