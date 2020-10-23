 

Mohawk Group Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

globenewswire
23.10.2020, 15:56  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”), announced today that it plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020, and to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 295-1077 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (470) 495-9485 and provide the conference ID: 3541208. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.mohawkgp.com/. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Mohawk corporate website.

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“Mohawk”), is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, and Walmart. Mohawk has six owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava, Truweo, Aussie Health and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Ilya Grozovsky, Mohawk Group
ilya@mohawkgp.com
917-905-1699

