 

GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its Q3 2020 earnings call at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8516339. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2631085/3EA82CA4DDD42E4F149BC70BC3E4782F. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

