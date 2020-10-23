 

Shandong provides guidance on best and final statement

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) refers to the announcement by Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Gold”) earlier today providing additional information to the market regarding its earlier “best and final” statement.

Cardinal notes that Shandong Gold has clarified its position (originally set out in its announcement of 19 October 2020 (“19 October Announcement”) that Shandong Gold will not increase its Offer price unless there is a higher competing offer (including an announcement of an intention to make a higher competing offer) exceeding A$1.00 per Cardinal share.

Cardinal interprets this to mean that Shandong Gold will not increase its offer price for Cardinal (currently $1.00 per share) (“Shandong Gold Offer) unless Nord Gold S.E (“Nordgold”) (or anyone else) increases its offer above $1.00 or announces an intention to do so.

Cardinal acknowledges this clear and unambiguous clarifying statement by Shandong Gold in respect of if its 19 October Announcement. Cardinal advises shareholders that this announcement supersedes any pervious statement by Cardinal in respect of the 19 October Announcement (including in Cardinal’s announcement of 21 October 2020).  

The Cardinal Board continues to unanimously recommend that Cardinal Shareholders ACCEPT the Shandong Gold Offer (in the absence of a Superior Proposal) and TAKE NO ACTION in respect of the Nordgold Offer.

Advisors

Cardinal’s joint financial advisers are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisers are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on 28 October 2019.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

