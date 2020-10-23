ATSG to Host Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call ATSG to Host Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

 

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the stock market close.

On the day of the conference call, participants should dial (800) 708-4540 (international callers: (847) 619-6397) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 49994622. The call will also be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same ATSG website link beginning on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., using the same passcode.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

