 

Stock Yards Bancorp recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Best Banks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 16:32  |  51   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, has been named to Newsweek magazine’s inaugural listing of America’s Best Banks 2021. Newsweek’s ranking recognizes the financial institutions that “best serve their customer’s needs in these challenging times”. Stock Yards Bank was ranked as the Best “Small Bank” in the state of Kentucky.

"Stock Yards Bank is proud to have been named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek magazine," said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Stock Yard Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since 1904, we have focused on providing superior, personal service to the businesses, individuals and families in the communities we serve. Being on the list of Best Banks in America is due to the hard work and commitment of the Stock Yards’ employees and their unrelenting focus on the customer."

Hillebrand added, "Stock Yards has thrived for more than 100 years by combining the products and services that customers need with the accessibility and personal service they demand. We take great pride in offering the ‘best of both worlds’ – modern banking services with a community bank feel. Whether a small business looking to grow, a large corporation seeking new solutions, a growing family finding a new home or customers navigating long term financial planning, we always strive to delight our customers."

Newsweek magazine worked in partnership with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to create this inaugural list of the Best Banks in America. Newsweek’s announcement states, “From a universe of more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, we assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories.”

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.3 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1998 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that was established in 1904 and has 40 bank offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan areas, offering banking services to individuals, families, small businesses and corporations as well as wealth management and trust services to its customers.

Contact:

Nick Papachristou
Senior Vice President,
Director of Marketing
(502) 625-0390


Stock Yards Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
FTAI Aviation and Lockheed Martin Announce Collaboration on The Module Factory
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Stock Yards Bancorp Elects Ja Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board, Effective January 1, 2021