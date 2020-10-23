× Artikel versenden

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 22 1026RIKS 26 0216Settlement Date 10/28/202010/28/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2952,486All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 110.715/1.740107.750/0.037Total Number of Bids Received 68Total Amount of All Bids Received …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.