Publishing of Q3 2020 results

Icelandair Group will publish its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020. An investor presentation will be webcasted in Icelandic in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on 27 October 2020 at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webc ... .



The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on the website: http://icelandairgroup.is and under company news on http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews



