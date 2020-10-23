Travis Parsons Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in the Global Technology Practice

Parsons joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm, where he was a key member of the Financial Officer and Technology, Media & Telecommunications practices. There, he specialized in chief financial officer, senior-level financial executive and board searches, as well as head of strategy and business and corporate development positions. He was also part of the firm’s Digital and Private Equity practices and has an extensive background with leading companies from the worlds of technology, media, telecommunications, and finance.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Travis Parsons has joined the firm as senior client partner in the firm’s Global Technology practice and is based in Silicon Valley.

Prior to this, Parsons spent several years at another global executive search firm, where he advised clients across the technology industry, with emphasis on software, digital, and media and entertainment. Parsons started his career in key roles within major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston.

“Travis brings a rich combination of search and advisory skills as well as a deep understanding of the technology industry. He has a strong track record in advising Fortune 500, venture capital, and private equity-backed companies who are seeking the right talent to help grow and transform their organizations,” said Esther Colwill, president of Korn Ferry’s Global Technology practice.

Parsons holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Denison University and an M.B.A. from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

