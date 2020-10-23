Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Year to Date and Third Quarter Financial Results

Total assets increased 28.09% to $307.1 million from December 31, 2019;

Loan portfolio increased 15.78% to $225.3 million from December 31, 2019;

Deposits increased 20.93% to $234.7 million from December 31, 2019;

Year over year income decreased from $856 thousand for the nine months ended September 30,2019 to $846 thousand in the current period; and

Year over year income exclusive of non-core items increased to $980 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $616 in the year ago period.

“Brunswick delivered another solid performance in the third quarter by continuing to grow our assets, loans, deposits and net income excluding non-core items,” said Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to benefit from our increased development and marketing efforts, participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, opportunistic deployment of excess liquidity and repositioning of our investment portfolio. These actions have allowed us to improve revenue and results, while taking prudent action to protect Brunswick Bank and its loan portfolio in the light of continued uncertainty due to COVID-19. We are confident Brunswick’s ability to continue to grow and succeed as the pandemic subsides.”

Mr. Frungillo continued, “We are proud of the work Brunswick Bank and our employees have done to support our local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to continuing to safely serve our customers, we assisted local businesses by executing 125 loans totaling approximately $11 million through the PPP loan program. We are committed to continuing to operate in a manner that protects them and our employees.”

Financial Summary for the Nine Months ending September 30, 2020

At September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $307.1 million, an increase of $67.4 million or 28.09% over the December 31, 2019 total of $239.8 million. The growth was mainly driven by management’s previously implemented business development initiatives. Cash and due from banks was $30.2 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $12.0 million or 65.92% over year-end as excess cash was held pending deployment into higher earning investments and loans. The loan portfolio grew to $225.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $30.7 million or 15.78% since December 31, 2019. Growth was primarily in loans secured by commercial real estate and the addition of $11.0 million in PPP loans. Securities increased to $33.7 million, up $22.6 million, or 204.87%, from the $11.0 million balance at December 31, 2019, as the Bank used excess liquidity to purchase securities to increase its yield over the fed funds rate.

Deposits grew to $234.7 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $40.6 million, or 20.93%, from December 31, 2019 as a result of management’s increased marketing efforts coupled with $10 million in brokered certificates of deposits which had significantly lower rates than those available in the retail market for three to five year deposits. FHLB borrowing increased by $13.5 million to $16.7 million at September 30, 2020 as the Bank locked in longer-term borrowings at lower rates than retail deposits. The Bank also was able to enter the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPPLF program, which allows the Bank to fund its PPP loans at a cost of 35 basis points for up to 2 years, matching the maturity of the PPP loans.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $869 thousand to $40.2 million due to earnings retention net of the change in unrealized losses. The Bank meets all criteria to be considered “Well Capitalized”.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin was 3.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.06% at September 30, 2019. The Bank’s cost of deposits decreased to 1.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 2.06% for the comparative period in 2019. The Bank’s yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 5.31% for the same period last year, reflecting lower market rates of interest.

Net interest income was $6.485 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $497 thousand, or 8.30%, from $5.988 million for the comparable period of 2019. Loan interest income grew to $8.105 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, an increase of $661 thousand, or 8.87%, from $7.444 million for the same period a year ago due to higher outstanding balances. Interest expense was $1.919 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $161 thousand, or 9.14%, when compared to $1.758 million for the same period a year ago due to a higher level of deposits.

Total other income was $877 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $110 thousand, or 11.11% over the same period a year ago. During the period, the Company realized $159 thousand in gains on securities as the Company repositioned its investment portfolio. The securities sold were replaced by similar securities with essentially the same effective duration and a nominally higher yield. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $120 thousand or 18.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, when compared to the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19. Net OREO write-downs of $60 thousand were recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total non-interest expenses were $5.931 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $138 thousand, or 2.39% over the same period a year ago. Salaries increased by $263 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year due to additions in staff. Occupancy expenses declined to $623 thousand, a reduction of $358 thousand from the same period a year ago, as the Bank closed its Englishtown office on May 31, 2019 and purchased its Main office on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, New Jersey in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other expenses grew by $222 thousand to $1.771 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.549 million for the same period a year ago, as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses was $320 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to no provision during the same period a year ago. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $846 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $856 thousand for the same period a year ago, a decrease of $10 thousand or 1.18%. Income excluding non-core items (both income and expense) was $980 thousand for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to $616 thousand in the year ago period, an increase of $364 thousand, or 59.12%. Management considers income excluding none-core items to be a useful metric, as it helps in understanding the strength of the Company’s ongoing business. The table below sets forth the non-core items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

2020 2019 Income before income tax 1,111 1,182 Provision for loan losses 320 - Security gains (159) - OREO valuation 60 - Gain on sale other assets - (112) Non-Accrual Income - Recovered - (185) Cash Surrender Value Life Ins. - (34) Total 1,332 851 Tax effect 352 235 Operating income 980 616

Financial Summary for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020

Net interest income was $2.272 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $93 thousand, or 4.28%, from $2.178 million for the same period a year ago. Loan interest income was $2.737 million for the three months ending September 30, 2020, basically unchanged from $2.756 million for the same period a year ago due to a one-time benefit in the prior year of $185 thousand primarily due to the payoff of a nonaccrual loan, as all interest owed and previously not recorded was recovered. Interest expense was $579 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $74 thousand, or 11.27% when compared to $652 thousand for the same period a year ago, primarily due to lower market rates.

Total other income was $229 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $191 thousand or 45.55% when compared to $420 thousand for the same period a year ago. During the current period, the Company realized $26 thousand in gains on securities as the Company repositioned its investment portfolio, as discussed above, along with net write-downs of $61 thousand on our OREO, while the prior period included a $111 thousand gain on sale of other assets, which did not reoccur in 2020. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $39 thousand or 19.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, when compared to $200 thousand for the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19.

Total non-interest expenses were $1.944 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $45 thousand, or 2.27% when compared to $1.989 million for the same period a year ago. Salaries decreased by $9 thousand to $1.087 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to $1.097 million for the same period a year ago. Occupancy expenses decreased to $188 thousand, a reduction of $115 thousand from $303 thousand for the same period a year ago due to the closing of our Englishtown branch and the purchase of our Livingston Avenue branch. Other expenses grew by $78 thousand to $623 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to $545 thousand for the same period last year as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses were $150 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to no provisions in the comparable year ago period. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $305 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $444 thousand for the same period a year ago, a decrease of $139 thousand or 31.38%.

Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

As previously disclosed, the Company reopened all of its branches on July 6, 2020, with the exception of our George Street, New Brunswick Branch that will remain temporarily closed until December 11, 2020, when it is expected to permanently close. Branch lobbies are open on a limited basis following the CDC and the State of New Jersey guidelines. In addition, to assist customers, the Bank participated in the PPP loan program as a lender. At the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance with state and Federal guidance, the Bank provided payment deferrals to borrowers on 74 loans totaling $53.482 million in principal amount. At September 30, 2020, six of these loans with a principal balance of $5.0 million remain on deferral.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided above.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company, the Bank and its customers. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions, which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and five additional branch offices.

BRUNSWICK BANCORP REPORTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 RESULTS BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,249,794 $ 18,232,092 $ 15,615,595 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,870,235 4,947,028 5,274,084 Securities available for sale, at fair market value 29,784,380 6,091,955 6,181,905 Restricted bank stock, at cost 952,900 313,800 799,800 Loans receivable, net 225,289,973 194,590,692 189,872,807 Premises and equipment, net 4,693,502 4,899,205 3,766,456 Accrued interest receivable 885,621 678,059 699,836 Other real estate 5,496,201 5,373,664 5,373,664 Other assets 5,923,194 4,657,101 4,645,674 TOTAL ASSETS $ 307,145,800 $ 239,783,596 $ 232,229,820 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 56,817,165 $ 45,155,982 $ 48,012,279 Interest bearing 177,903,559 148,944,198 125,757,171 Total deposits 234,720,724 194,100,180 173,769,450 Borrowed funds 28,422,557 3,200,000 14,000,000 Accrued interest payable 994,005 493,421 367,664 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 974,256 1,300,744 1,361,250 Other liabilities 1,794,052 1,317,985 3,798,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES 266,905,594 200,412,329 193,297,349 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock-no stated value 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020. Common stock - no par value 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,036,603 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 7,772,850 7,699,758 7,680,857 Other Comprehensive Loss (72,890 ) (18,335 ) (26,742 ) Retained earnings 34,155,707 33,310,055 32,898,566 Treasury stock at cost, 224,557 and 225,057 shares, - at September 30, 2020 and 2019, and 225,057 (1,615,460 ) (1,620,210 ) (1,620,210 ) shares at December 31, 2019. TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 40,240,206 39,371,267 38,932,471 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 307,145,800 $ 239,783,596 $ 232,229,820 Book Value per share $ 14.31 $ 14.00 $ 13.80

BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 8,104,738 $ 7,444,158 Interest on investments 222,230 167,065 Interest on balances with banks 77,062 135,118 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 8,404,031 7,746,341 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,777,678 1,664,056 Interest on borrowed funds 141,081 93,973 Total interest expense 1,918,759 1,758,029 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,485,272 5,988,312 Provision for loan losses 320,000 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 6,165,272 5,988,312 OTHER INCOME Service fees 511,823 631,482 Gain on sale of OREO (60,734 ) - Gain on sale securities AFS 159,183 Gain on sale of assets - 111,823 Other income 266,838 243,387 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 877,110 986,692 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,397,708 3,134,697 Occupancy expenses 623,274 980,891 Equipment expenses 139,186 128,125 Other expenses 1,771,000 1,549,064 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES 5,931,167 5,792,776 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,111,214 1,182,228 Income tax expense 265,562 326,515 NET INCOME $ 845,652 $ 855,713 Earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.30 $ 0.30

BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,737,361 $ 2,756,048 Interest on investments 95,554 51,810 Interest on balances with banks 17,768 23,153 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 2,850,683 2,831,012 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 515,454 584,904 Interest on borrowed funds 63,579 67,686 Total interest expense 579,033 652,591 NET INTEREST INCOME 2,271,649 2,178,421 Provision for loan losses 150,000 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,121,649 2,178,421 OTHER INCOME Service fees 161,408 199,948 Gain on sale of OREO (60,734 ) - Gain on sale securities AFS 26,560 - Gain on sale of assets - 111,823 Other income 101,433 108,215 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 228,667 419,987 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,087,276 1,096,696 Occupancy expenses 188,050 302,568 Equipment expenses 45,947 44,708 Other expenses 622,534 544,953 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES 1,943,807 1,988,925 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 406,509 609,483 Income tax expense 101,505 165,016 NET INCOME $ 305,004 $ 444,467 Earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.16 Earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.11 $ 0.16

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005370/en/