Network Security Firewall Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5138.1 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

The global Network Security Firewall market size is projected to reach USD 5138.1 Million by 2026, from USD 3364 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving Network Security Firewall Market size are increasing number of data centers, growth in usage of IP video and virtualization, and network optimization as a cloud service.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SIZE

The increasing instances of network and privacy problems have contributed to a growing amount of threats. This, combined with the availability of a few network security firewall vendors, has driven the network security firewall market size.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both public and private entities are required by different governments and regulatory authorities to adopt new practices and maintain social distance. Since then, digital ways of doing business have become the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for different organizations. Organizations face a rise in corporate email attacks, with criminals posing as official entities, attempting to trick individuals into sharing access credentials for their account or opening malicious email attachments. Therefore, in order to avoid compromising enterprise networks, a well-connected combination of network firewalls, email protection, and best practices among staff is important. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the network security firewall market size.