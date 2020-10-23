 

FSLY Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fastly, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 17:00  |  50   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fastly, Inc. ("Fastly" or "the Company") (NYSE: FSLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fastly securities between May 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fsly.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly’s largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fsly or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fastly you have until October 26, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Fastly Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt
SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution
Company Profile for Power Integrations
Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:17 Uhr
Dow Jones, Intel, Gilead Sciences, Fastly, Baidu, Peloton, Nautilus, Netflix - US-Markt
22.10.20
Fastly Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations Power Remote Digital Experiences
21.10.20
Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls
20.10.20
Fastly’s Virtual Customer Conference Empowers Developers and Security Professionals to Build for Tomorrow, Now
19.10.20
Kurzanalyse Fastly-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen?!
15.10.20
Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Ryanair, TikTok, Fastly, Alibaba - US-Markt
15.10.20
Fastly Powers Digital Experiences for Voter Education During an Unusual Election Year
15.10.20
Fastly-Aktie crasht um 25 %! Was jetzt?
15.10.20
3 Cloud-Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen können – jetzt erst recht!
15.10.20
Marktüberblick: Apple, Nio, Tesla, Alcoa, Fastly, JinkoSolar, Loop Industries, Roche, Nel, Siemens, Drägerwerk, Metro, Nordex

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
16
Fastly - ein CDN Player
14.10.20
3
Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?